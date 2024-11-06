Golden State Warriors And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out De'Anthony Melton, while Brandin Podziemski is questionable.
Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown, JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Kristaps Porzingis, Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson.
The Warriors come into the night with a 6-1 record in their first seven games.
They most recently beat the Washington Wizards by a score of 125-112.
Steph Curry led the way with 24 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 7/15 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Following the Celtics, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
As for the Celtics, they are 7-1 in their first eight games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 123-93.
Jayson Tatum led the way with 28 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 10/21 from the field and 6/14 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Following the Warriors, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets in Boston.
Via The NBA: "Two of the hottest teams in the NBA 🍿
Curry and the 6-1 Warriors face off against Tatum and the 7-1 Celtics tonight at 7:30pm/et on ESPN!"