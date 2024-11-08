Golden State Warriors And Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in Ohio.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have listed Draymond Green, De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Emoni Bates and Max Strus.
Sam Merrill and Dean Wade are both questionable.
The Warriors enter the evening with a 7-1 record in their first eight games of the new season.
They most recently beat Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics by a score of 118-112.
Two-time MVP Steph Curry led the way with 27 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, four steals and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Warriors will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.
As for the Cavs, they have been the best team in the NBA with a 9-0 record.
They most recently beat Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 131-122.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell led the way with 29 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following the Warriors, the Cavs will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets in Ohio.