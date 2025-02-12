Golden State Warriors And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Golden State Warriors in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Caleb Martin and Dwight Powell.
Dante Exum and P.J. Washington are both questionable.
The Warriors come into the night as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-26 record in 53 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Mavs, the Warriors will visit the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.
On the road, they are 12-13 in 25 games played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Via The NBA: "Two of the craftiest shot-makers duel as Steph Curry and the Warriors visit Kyrie Irving and the Mavs in a Western Conference matchup!
9:30pm/et, ESPN"
As for the Mavs, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-26 record in 54 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Warriors, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday night when they remain at home to host the Mimai Heat.
They are 15-11 in 26 games at home in Dallas.
Via The NBA: "CHEF CURRY IS COOKING
His 4 straight games of 30+ points make him only the 4th player to do so after the age of 36!
GSW/DAL: 9:30pm/et, ESPN"