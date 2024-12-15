Golden State Warriors And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors will face off in California.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Mavs have ruled out Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, Maxi Kleber, Naji Marshall and Brandon Williams.
As for the Warriors they will be without Moses Moody.
Andrew Wiggins, Gui Santos and Steph Curry are all listed as questionable.
The matchup will now get a lot of attention every time they play this season, because of the new addition of Klay Thompson with Dallas (after 13 years with Golden State).
When the teams faced off earlier this season, the Warriors won by a score of 120-117.
Thompson finished his return to Golden State with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 6/12 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report on November 13: "The entire Warriors crowd wore captain hats to honor Klay in his return 💙
This photo is legendary 🔥
(📸: Noah Graham)"
The Mavs enter the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-9 record in 25 games.
They are 8-6 in the 14 games they have played outside of Dallas, Texas.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are one spot back of the Mavs as the fifth seed in the west with a 14-10 record in 24 games.
They have gone 7-4 in the 11 games they have hosted on their home floor at the Chase Center.