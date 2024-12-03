Golden State Warriors And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports

Steph Curry and Nikola Jokić headline the action in Denver tonight!



🏆 Warriors clinched West Group C, look to go perfect 4-0 in Group Play

🏆 1-2 Nuggets still in contention for wild card

🏆 DEN must win by at least 16 points in regulation for a chance to win tiebreaker + need… pic.twitter.com/8UB9O3bBkS