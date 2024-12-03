Golden State Warriors And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets will face off in Colorado.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Draymond Green and De'Anthony Melton.
Steph Curry is listed as probable.
On the other hand, the Nuggets will will be without Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon holmes II and Spencer Jones.
Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson are both probable.
The Warriors and Nuggets have won two of the last three NBA Championships, so whenever they face off there are always a lot of eyes on the matchup.
Via The NBA: "Steph Curry and Nikola Jokić headline the action in Denver tonight!
🏆 Warriors clinched West Group C, look to go perfect 4-0 in Group Play
🏆 1-2 Nuggets still in contention for wild card
🏆 DEN must win by at least 16 points in regulation for a chance to win tiebreaker + need losses from DAL, OKC, and POR"
The Warriors are the fourth seed in the west with a 12-7 record in 19 games.
They have lost four straight games.
On the road, the Warriors have gone 7-4 in the 11 games they have played away from the Chase Center.
As for Denver, they are the ninth seed in the west with a 10-8 record in 18 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
At home, the Nuggets are 5-4 in the nine games they have hosted in Denver.