Golden State Warriors And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports

Steph Curry and Nikola Jokiฤ‡ headline the action in Denver tonight!



๐Ÿ† Warriors clinched West Group C, look to go perfect 4-0 in Group Play

๐Ÿ† 1-2 Nuggets still in contention for wild card

๐Ÿ† DEN must win by at least 16 points in regulation for a chance to win tiebreaker + needโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/8UB9O3bBkS