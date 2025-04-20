Golden State Warriors And Houston Rockets Injury Reports
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off (in Texas) for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Warriors have listed Steph Curry and Gary Payton II as available.
Meanwhile, the Rockets have ruled out Jock Landale and Jae'Sean Tate.
The Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.
They finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
On the road, the Warriors have gone 24-17 in the 41 games they have played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on Saturday): "Everyone is available for the Warriors for Game 1 tomorrow night in Houston. Steph Curry is listed with a right thumb splint on his sprained thumb, but he’s cleared to play."
As for the Rockets, they are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (when Russell Westbrook and James Harden were on the roster).
They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
At home, the Rockets are an outstanding 29-12 in 41 games.
Via The NBA: "Playoff time for Houston
The Rockets are back in the postseason for the first time since 2020!
GSW/HOU open their First Round series tonight with Game 1 tipping off at 9:30pm/et on TNT!"
The Warriors beat the Rockets in three out of their five meetings during the 2024-25 regular season.