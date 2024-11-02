Golden State Warriors And Houston Rockets Injury Reports
On Saturday evening, the Houston Rockets will host the Golden State Warriors in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry and De'Anthony Melton.
Brandin Podziekmsi is available, while Andrew Wiggins is probable.
That said, Steve Kerr has already stated that Wiggins will be in the starting lineup.
Via Sam Gordon of The San Francisco Chronicle on Friday: "Kerr emphasized the Warriors are operating cautiously with regard to De’Anthony Melton’s strained back because of the back issues that limited Melton to 33 games last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Kerr also confirmed Andrew Wiggins will start Saturday against the Rockets."
Meanwhile, the Rockets will be without Steven Adams, N'Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh and Nate Williams.
The Warriors are 4-1 in their first five games of the new season.
They most recently defeated Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (at home) by a score of 104-89.
Buddy Hield led the way with 21 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/19 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
As for the Rockets, they are 3-2 in their first five games of the new season.
They most recently defeated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (on the road) by a score of 108-102.
Jalen Green led the way with 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/21 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.