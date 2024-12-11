Golden State Warriors And Houston Rockets NBA Cup Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off in Texas for the NBA Cup.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out De'Anthony Melton and Moses Moody.
Andrew Wiggins is questionable.
Despite Wiggins being on the injury report, he is expected to be available.
Via NBC Bay Area: "Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins is good to go against the Rockets in their NBA Cup matchup, barring any unforeseen setbacks."
As for the Rockets, they have listed Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams, Jae'Sean Tate and Cam Whitmore as questionable.
The winner of the game will advance to Las Vegas to play the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via SleeperHoops: "Warriors vs Rockets results over the last 1,356 days:
Warriors W
Warriors W
Warriors W
Warriors W
Warriors W
Warriors W
Warriors W
Warriors W
Warriors W
Warriors W
Warriors W
Warriors W
Warriors W
Warriors W
Warriors W
Will Houston break the 15-game losing streak tonight?"
The Warriors (14-9) are coming off a 114-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).
Steph Curry led the team with 30 points and eight assists.
They beat the Houston Rockets (on December 5) by a score of 99-93.
As for Houston, they are coming off a 117-106 victory over the LA Clippers (on the road).
Jalen Green led the team with 31 points in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Rockets (16-8) have been one of the best surprises in the league to start the 2024-25 season.