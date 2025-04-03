Golden State Warriors And Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will face off at Crypto.com Arena.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Gary Payton II, while Jonathan Kuminga is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have ruled out Maxi Kleber.
LeBron James is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The Warriors are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-31 record in 75 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Lakers, the Warriors will head home to host the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
Via The NBA: "With a career full of unforgettable moments, Steph Curry is still etching his name in history
His No. 5 Warriors are on the road to battle the No. 3 Lakers in a crucial Western Conference contest tonight at 10:00pm/et on TNT!"
As for the Lakers, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 46-29 record in 75 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Warriors, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday night when they remain at home to host the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via The NBA: "Lakers with Luka: 14-8
Warriors with Jimmy: 19-4
More NBA Finals-level leadership has entered the LeBron-Steph rivalry"
If they don't face off in the 2025 NBA playoffs, Thursday will be the final meeting of the season between the Lakers and Warriors.