Golden State Warriors And Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in Tennessee.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Moses Moody for the third straight game.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be without Colin Castleon, Jay Huff, GG Jackson, Yki Kawamura and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is questionable, while Marcus Smart is listed as doubtful.
The Warriors got off to an incredible start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
However, they have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games.
They most recently lost to Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 143-133.
Following Memphis, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Optional shootaround for the Warriors in Memphis, where they’re 2.5-point underdogs tonight against the Grizzlies. Moses Moody (left knee soreness) out a third straight game for Golden State. Ja Morant questionable for Memphis. Warriors beat the Grizzlies sans Morant last month:"
As for Memphis, they enter play as one of the best teams in the entire NBA.
They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with an 18-9 record in 27 games.
Most recently, the Grizzlies lost to Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 116-110.
Following the Warriors, they will head on the road to visit the Hawks on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.