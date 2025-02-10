Golden State Warriors And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will host teh Golden State Warriors in Wisconsin.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga, while two-time MVP Steph Curry is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Pat Connaughton.
Brook Lopez is probable, while Damian Lillard is questionable.
The Warriors come into play as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-26 record in 52 games.
They most recently beat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 132-111.
Curry (who is questionable) led the way with 34 points.
Following the Bucks, the Warriors will visit Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors wrapping shootaround at Fiserv Forum, where they’re 6.5-point favorites against the Milwaukee Bucks. Questionable with left quad soreness, Stephen Curry is participating. Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Milwaukee:"
On the other side, the Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-23 record in 51 games.
They most recently beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 135-27.
Lillard (who is questionable) led the way with 43 points.
Following the Warriors, the Bucks will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Damian Lillard masterclass.
43 PTS | 8 AST | 8 3PM | 7 REB | 52% FG"
Monay will be the first meeting of the season between the Warriors and Bucks.