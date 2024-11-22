Golden State Warriors And New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports
On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out De'Anthony Melton.
Steph Curry is listed as probable.
As for the Pelicans, they will be without Jose Alvarado, Herbert Jones, Karlo Matkovic, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson.
Brandon Ingram and Jordan Hawkins are available, while Yves Missi is questionable.
The Warriors come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference with an 11-3 record in 14 games.
They most recently defeated Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (at home) by a score of 120-97.
Following New Orleans, the Warriors will visit the Spurs on Saturday evening in San Antonio, Texas.
As for the Pelicans, they come into the showdown with a 4-12 record in 16 games.
They are the 14th seed in the Western Conference but only 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final play-in tournament spot.
Their biggest issue this season has been the health of core players.
Following Golden State, the Pelicans will resume action on Monday evening when they host the Indiana Pacers in New Orleans.
Last season, the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
As for the Pelicans, they beat the Kings in the play-in tournament but got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.