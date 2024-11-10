Golden State Warriors And OKC Thunder Injury Reports
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have listed Brandin Podziemski as available, so they are fully healthy for the night.
Meanwhile, the Thunder will be without Alex Ducas, Adam Flagler, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nikola Topic, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams.
The Warriors enter the matchup with a 7-2 record in their first nine games.
They most recently lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 136-117.
Steph Curry led the team with 12 points, one rebound, two assists and two steals while shooting 5/10 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Following the Thunder, the Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco.
As for the Thunder, they are 8-1 in their first nine games, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the first seed in the Western Conference.
Most recently, they beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 126-107.
Chet Holmgren led the way with 29 points, five rebounds, one assist and three blocks while shooting 8/14 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Following their matchup with Golden State, the Thunder will resume action on Monday evening when they host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in Oklahoma City.