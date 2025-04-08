Golden State Warriors And Phoenix Suns Injury Reports
UPDATE: Gary Payton II has been ruled out.
Quentin Post is questionable.
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will face off in Arizona.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have listed Gary Payton II as questionable.
Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the Suns, while Nick Richards is probable.
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-32 record in 78 games.
They have won seven out of their last ten.
Following the Suns, the Warriors will play their next game on Wednesday night when return home to host the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Games tonight that impact the traffic jam in the middle of the West standings
-Grizzlies at Hornets
-Lakers at Thunder
-Timberwolves at Bucks
-Warriors at Suns
-Spurs at Clippers
Nuggets are idle"
As for the Suns, they have had a tough season where they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-43 record in 78 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak.
Following the Warriors, the Suns will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Kevin Durant (ankle) post shootaround.
Out tonight vs. Warriors."
On the road, the Warriors are 22-17 in 39 games.
Meanwhile, the Suns have gone 23-15 in 38 games at home in Arizona.