Golden State Warriors And Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will face off in Oregon for their first game of the season.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Trail Blazers have ruled out Robert Williams III, Matisse Thybulle and Shaedon Sharpe.
Meanwhile, the Warriors will be fully healthy for the game.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Tuesday: "Warriors have a blank injury report for their season opener tomorrow night in Portland. Nobody listed. Steph Curry (finger), Brandin Podziemski (broken nose) banged up in preseason, but they're fully cleared."
The good news for Warriors fans is that Curry (who missed two preseason games) will be in the starting lineup.
He finished last season with outstanding averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Warriors finished last season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Warriors will visit the Utah Jazz on Friday evening in Salt Lake City.
As for the Trail Blazers, they finished last season as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
Following Golden State, they will play their second game when they host Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.