Golden State Warriors And San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports
On Saturday night, the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors will face off in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Gary Payton II and Lindy Waters III are all probable for Golden State.
The Spurs have ruled out David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Riley Minix, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell.
Keldon Johnson is questionable, while 2024 Rookie of The Year Victory Wembanyama is probable.
The Warriors enter Saturday's showdown as the best team in the Western Conference with an 12-3 record in 15 games.
They have won two games after most recently defeating Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans in New Orleans by a score of 112-108.
Andrew Wiggins led the team with 30 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.
His play has been one of the biggest reasons for the Warriors strong start to the year.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Andrew Wiggins has been a huge part of the Warriors great start. He's having one of his best all-around seasons. There were moments against the Pelicans where he carried the team. This and-1 through contact late was really good stuff from Wiggins."
As for the Spurs, they are off to a solid start with an 8-8 record in 16 games.
They are the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
In their most recent game, the Spurs beat the Utah Jazz (at home) by a score of 126-118.
Former Warriors NBA Champion Harrison Barnes led the team with 25 points, ten rebounds and one assist.