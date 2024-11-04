Golden State Warriors And Washington Wizards Injury Reports
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will face off in Washington, D.C.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out De'Anthony Melton, while Andrew Wiggins is probable and Steph Curry is questionable.
Curry has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Meanwhile, the Wizards will be without Marvin Bagley, Saddiq Bey, Malcolm Brogdon and Kyle Kuzma.
The Warriors enter the evening with a 5-1 record in their first six games.
They most recently beat the Houston Rockets (in overtime) by a score of 127-121.
Buddy Hield led the team with 27 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 32 minutes off the bench.
Following the Wizards, the Warriors will visit Jayson Tatum and the Celtics on Wednesday evening in Boston for a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals.
As for the Wizards, they are 2-3 in their first five games of the season.
They most recently lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat by a score of 118-98 (in Mexico City).
Bilal Coulibaly led the team with 22 points, eight rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/12 from the field.
Following Golden State, the Wizards will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in Memphis.