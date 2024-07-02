Golden State Warriors Announce Big Klay Thompson News
On Monday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson would sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
Thompson is one of the greatest players of all time and had spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors.
Following the big news, the Warriors released a statement.
As part of the statement, they revealed that the team will retire his jersey.
Via Warriors PR: "Klay's legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty---- himself included."
Thompson finished this past season with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
While he is no longer an All-Star, he will likely be an excellent fit playing next to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in Dallas.
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He played 11 seasons for Golden State and helped them win four NBA Championships.
The future Hall of Famer has career averages of 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 793 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 158 playoff games and helped the Warriors make the NBA Finals six times since the 2015 season.
Thompson is joining a Mavs team that is coming off a year where they made the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.