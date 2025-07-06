Golden State Warriors Announce Inclusion In 7-Team Trade
Over the offseason, a lot of trades (and signings) take multiple teams to make the money (and roster spots) work under NBA rules.
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they had completed a trade that also included the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Via Warriors PR: "Warriors acquire draft rights to forward Alex Toohey and guard Jahmai Mashack:"
Toohey has played in the NBL for each of the previous two seasons.
He finished last year with averages of 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "PHX: Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea, Daeqwon Plowden, 2nd
HOU: Kevin Durant, Clint Capela
BKN: 2 2nds
GSW: Alex Toohey, Jahmai Mashack
ATL: 2nd swap, David Roddy, cash
LAL: Adou Thiero
MIN: Rocco Zikarsky, 2 2nds, cash"
Mashack played all four seasons of college basketball at Tennessee.
However, he will not remain with the Warriors.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Full clarification after talking with some people: As part of today’s 7-team trade, the Warriors added Alex Toohey and Jahmai Mashack. Toohey stays, but Mashack will be sent to the Grizzlies so the Warriors can acquire the draft rights to Will Richard @NBCSWarriors"