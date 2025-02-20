Golden State Warriors Announce Signing Of Elite Passer
Yuri Collins is in the middle of a his second year in the G League.
The 23-year-old is averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 18 regular season games.
On Wednesday, Collins signed a 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors.
Collins has yet to appear in an NBA game, but he has proven to be an elite passer over his time in college (and the G League).
During his final season at Saint Louis (2023), he averaged 10.1 assists per contest.
Via NBA G League: "Running the point in the NBA! A big congrats to @GLeagueWarriors guard Yuri Collins - one of just two qualified players averaging 10+ assists per game in the G League - on earning a 10-Day Contract with the @warriors. This is the 41st #NBACallUp of the season."
As part of the same move, the Warriors also signed Kevin Knox.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "The Warriors are signing Yuri Collins to a 10-day contract today, per source. Starting guard for Santa Cruz. He will fill the 14th roster spot. Kevin Knox, as previously reported, will fill the 13th roster spot on a 10-day contract."
The Warriors are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in their first 55 games.
They will play their first game after the All-Star break when they visit DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings on Friday evening.