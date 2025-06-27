Golden State Warriors Announce Trade With Grizzlies
On Thursday night, the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft took place in New York.
During the draft, the Golden State Warriors announced that they had made a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via Warriors PR: "As part of a trade to be finalized at a later date, the Golden State Warriors have agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to Will Richard, the No. 56 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, from the Memphis Grizzlies."
Richard played four seasons of college basketball for Belmont (one ) and Florida (three).
He helped the Gators win the 2025 National Championship over Houston.
Via @WarriorsMuse: "Will Richard vs Houston in the Natty:
18 PTS
8 REB
4 3PM
75.6% TS
He is the ONLY player in NCAA History to record these numbers or better in a National Championship game."
Richard finished his final season of college basketball with averages of 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via @gatorsszn: "Florida’s entire starting backcourt has been drafted
Walter Clayton Jr - Pick 18, Jazz
Alijah Martin - Pick 39, Raptors
Will Richard - Pick 56, Warriors
Best backcourt in the country"
Last season, the Warriors were the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).