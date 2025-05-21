Golden State Warriors Are Favorites To Land NBA Champion Forward
Michael Porter Jr. is coming off his seventh NBA year.
The Denver Nuggets forward averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Porter Jr. still has two years left on his contract that will pay him $79 million through the 2026-27 season.
That said, he has been a player who has been named in a lot of trade rumors.
Recently, Porter Jr. was revealed as the betting favorite (via Bovada) to land on the Golden State Warriors (if he were to no longer be on Denver).
Via NBACentral: "The Golden State Warriors are the favorites to land Michael Porter Jr., per @BovadaOfficial
Golden State Warriors +300 Chicago Bulls +400 LA Lakers +600 Orlando Magic +700 Boston Celtics +800 LA Clippers +900 Portland Trailblazers +900 Phoenix Suns +1400 Toronto Raptors +1800"
It's notable that Porter Jr. is seen as a possibility for Golden State due to his size and shooting.
The Warriors will have to make a decision on Jonathan Kuminga, so it's possible they will lose one of their most important forwards this summer.
Porter Jr. was the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Missouri.
He helped the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints: "Michael Porter Jr. and Michael Porter Jr.’s contract are two different things.
That isn’t the type of contract Golden State is going to leverage assets for.
For what it’s worth, the Warriors would prefer to keep Kuminga on a new deal than send him and others packing for MPJ."