Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Are Favorites To Land NBA Champion Forward

The Warriors are the betting favorites to land Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

Ben Stinar

Jun 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) celebrates after winning the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Dempsey/Pool Photo-Imagn Images
Jun 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) celebrates after winning the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Dempsey/Pool Photo-Imagn Images / Jack Dempsey/Pool Photo-Imagn Images

Michael Porter Jr. is coming off his seventh NBA year.

The Denver Nuggets forward averaged 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 77 games.

NBA
May 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) gestures to referee Tyler Ford in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Porter Jr. still has two years left on his contract that will pay him $79 million through the 2026-27 season.

That said, he has been a player who has been named in a lot of trade rumors.

Recently, Porter Jr. was revealed as the betting favorite (via Bovada) to land on the Golden State Warriors (if he were to no longer be on Denver).

Via NBACentral: "The Golden State Warriors are the favorites to land Michael Porter Jr., per @BovadaOfficial

Golden State Warriors +300 Chicago Bulls +400 LA Lakers +600 Orlando Magic +700 Boston Celtics +800 LA Clippers +900 Portland Trailblazers +900 Phoenix Suns +1400 Toronto Raptors +1800"

It's notable that Porter Jr. is seen as a possibility for Golden State due to his size and shooting.

The Warriors will have to make a decision on Jonathan Kuminga, so it's possible they will lose one of their most important forwards this summer.

Porter Jr. was the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Missouri.

He helped the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

Via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints: "Michael Porter Jr. and Michael Porter Jr.’s contract are two different things.

That isn’t the type of contract Golden State is going to leverage assets for.

For what it’s worth, the Warriors would prefer to keep Kuminga on a new deal than send him and others packing for MPJ."

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.