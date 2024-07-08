Golden State Warriors Champion Andre Iguodala Reacts To Klay Thompson's IG Post
Klay Thompson recently signed with the Dallas Mavericks as part of a six-team sign-and-trade.
The future Hall of Famer had spent his entire 13-year career with the Golden State Warriors.
Following the news, Thompson made a heartfelt post to Instagram that went viral.
Thompson captioned his post: "Oh Bay Area , there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about yall . From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for some of the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime . My family and I would like to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the @warriors organization world-class. Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened . Until we meet again. Sea captain out 🫡
#foureverchamps #splashbros4life #oaklandforever"
One person who left a comment was Thompson's former teammate Andre Iguodala.
His comment had over 10,000 likes.
Iguodala wrote: "And we ain’t done yet!!"
Iguodala was with Thompson for eight seasons on the Warriors.
They helped the franchise win four titles and reach the NBA Finals six times.
In addition to the Warriors, he also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers over 19 seasons.
The 2015 Finals MVP had career averages of 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 1,231 regular season games.
He retired after the 2022-23 season.