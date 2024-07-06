Warriors Champion Kevin Durant Reacts To Klay Thompson's Viral Instagram Post
Last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the shocking news that Klay Thompson is leaving the Golden State Warriors to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
Following the announcement, Thompson sent out a post to Instagram (on Friday) that went viral.
Thompson captioned his post: "Oh Bay Area , there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about yall . From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime . My family and I would like to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the@warriors organization world-class. Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened . Until we meet again. Sea captain out 🫡 #foureverchamps #splashbros4life #oaklandforever"
One person who left a comment was Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
The 2014 MVP was teammates with Thompson on the Warriors for three seasons (2016-19).
His comment had over 21,000 likes in less than five hours.
Durant wrote: "A Bay Area God. One chapter closes, another one opens. Keep doing u champ"
Durant helped lead the Warriors to two NBA Championships (and three NBA Finals appearances) during his short stint with the franchise.