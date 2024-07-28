Golden State Warriors Champion Makes Bold LeBron James Statement
On Sunday morning, LeBron James and Team USA defeated Serbia (110-84) in their first game of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
James is playing in his fourth Olympics, but it's his first appearance since 2012 (12 years ago).
The two-time Gold medalist finished the victory with 21 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 9/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Former NBA player Nick Young sent out a post on X (about James) that had over 11,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in two hours.
Young wrote: "I’m sorry MJ …. Bron is the goat Mr Captain America"
Young also added another post that had over 4,000 likes and 150,000 impressions in one hour.
Young wrote: "The best player the Dream Team played against was a young Toni Kukoc these dudes playing against a 3 time mvp the joker"
Many people like to compare Jordan and James, but it's clear they are undisputedly two of the five best players ever to play basketball.
James will turn 40 in the middle of the 2024-25 season, but he is still coming off a year where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Team USA will play their next game on Tuesday when they face off against South Sudan.
They almost lost to South Sudan (101-100) during the exhibition games.