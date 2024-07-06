Golden State Warriors Complete Trade For Elite 3-Point Shooter
Quinten Post is coming off an excellent season for Boston College.
The 24-year-old finished the season with averages of 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range in 35 games.
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors officially announced that they completed their trade with the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire the draft rights to Post (who was selected 52nd overall).
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Welcome to The Bay, Quinten Post!
The Warriors have acquired the draft rights to Quinten from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for cash considerations.
He appeared in 35 games (all starts) during his final season at Boston College, averaging 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game."
Post could be an intriguing prospect for the Warriors to develop.
If he doesn't make the roster, it's very possible that he could end up playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors.
His career averages (in college) were 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 124 games for Boston College and Mississippi State.
As for the Warriors, they finished this past year as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
That said, the franchise has also won four titles since 2015.