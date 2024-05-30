Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Could Reportedly Be A Landing Spot For 6x NBA All-Star

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors could be a landing spot for a Miami Heat star.

Ben Stinar

Nov 26, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors championship banners hang inside the arena before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler is coming off another productive season for the Miami Heat.

He averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.

However, the six-time All-Star got injured and did not play in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

The Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round (in five games).

Apr 12, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) calls out a play against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Butler can be a free agent as soon as the summer of 2025 (he has a player option in his contract for the 2025-26 season).

Therefore, his future has begun to be a hot topic around the league, as he is eligible to sign an extension.

Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald on May 28: "Jimmy Butler wants a max extension this offseason, preferably from the Heat. But whether it's from the Heat or another team, he wants a max extension.

Or Butler can become a free agent by declining his player option next offseason and look for a max contract then."

On Thursday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic noted that the Warriors could be a landing spot for Butler (if the Heat look to move him in a trade).

Via Slater's article in The Athletic: "If the Heat shop Jimmy Butler, I would expect the Warriors to enter the conversation to at least some degree."

Butler has played 13 seasons for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

He has led the Heat to the NBA Finals twice since the 2020 season.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.