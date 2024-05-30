Golden State Warriors Could Reportedly Be A Landing Spot For 6x NBA All-Star
Jimmy Butler is coming off another productive season for the Miami Heat.
He averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
However, the six-time All-Star got injured and did not play in the 2024 NBA playoffs.
The Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round (in five games).
Butler can be a free agent as soon as the summer of 2025 (he has a player option in his contract for the 2025-26 season).
Therefore, his future has begun to be a hot topic around the league, as he is eligible to sign an extension.
Via Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald on May 28: "Jimmy Butler wants a max extension this offseason, preferably from the Heat. But whether it's from the Heat or another team, he wants a max extension.
Or Butler can become a free agent by declining his player option next offseason and look for a max contract then."
On Thursday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic noted that the Warriors could be a landing spot for Butler (if the Heat look to move him in a trade).
Via Slater's article in The Athletic: "If the Heat shop Jimmy Butler, I would expect the Warriors to enter the conversation to at least some degree."
Butler has played 13 seasons for the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.
He has led the Heat to the NBA Finals twice since the 2020 season.