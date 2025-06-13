Golden State Warriors Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 10-Year NBA Veteran
Bobby Portis has been one of the best role players in the NBA during his tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Arkansas star is coming off a year where he averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 49 games.
This summer, Portis can become a free agent (he has a $13.4 million player option in his contract).
According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line (h/t NBACentral), Portis could have interest from the Golden State Warriors (if he were to become available).
Portis was the 22nd pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.
The 30-year-old has career averages of 12.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 654 games.
Via StatMuse (on April 8): "Bobby Portis in his first game back:
18 PTS
10 REB
2 STL
The fifth player in franchise history with 100+ double-doubles."
Portis would be an excellent addition to the Warriors.
He played a major role in helping the Bucks win the 2021 NBA Championship.
Via The Lead (on April 27): "Lowest opponent FG% as the closest defender in the 2025 Playoffs (min. 30 FGA)
23.7 - Kawhi Leonard
33.3 - Bobby Portis
33.3 - Mikal Bridges
35.4 - Rudy Gobert
35.5 - Chet Holmgren
35.6 - Al Horford
35.7 - Cason Wallace
36.4 - Steph Curry
36.7 - Brandin Podziemski"