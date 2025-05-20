Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 9-Year NBA Veteran

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Golden State Warriors could be a landing spot for Caris LeVert.

Ben Stinar

Mar 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) reacts with teammates after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) reacts with teammates after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Caris LeVert is coming off a season where he spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.

The former Michigan star averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 64 games.

Caris LeVert
Apr 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This summer, the 30-year-old will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Recently, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that LeVert could be a target for the Golden State Warriors.

Via Siegel: "Several names are already appearing as possible free agent and trade targets for the Warriors this offseason:

Brook Lopez, Kristaps Porzingis, Caris LeVert, and Bruce Brown to name a few."

LeVert would be an intriguing addition to Golden State as another scorer to help carry the load when Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry are on the bench.

In addition to the Cavs and Hawks, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers over nine seasons.

His career averages are 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 524 games.

Via StatMuse on April 11: "Caris Levert vs the Sixers:

31 PTS
12/15 FG
90 TS%

Most points in a game in over a year."

The Warriors were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in five games).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.