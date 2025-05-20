Golden State Warriors Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 9-Year NBA Veteran
Caris LeVert is coming off a season where he spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.
The former Michigan star averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 64 games.
This summer, the 30-year-old will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Recently, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that LeVert could be a target for the Golden State Warriors.
Via Siegel: "Several names are already appearing as possible free agent and trade targets for the Warriors this offseason:
Brook Lopez, Kristaps Porzingis, Caris LeVert, and Bruce Brown to name a few."
LeVert would be an intriguing addition to Golden State as another scorer to help carry the load when Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry are on the bench.
In addition to the Cavs and Hawks, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers over nine seasons.
His career averages are 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 524 games.
Via StatMuse on April 11: "Caris Levert vs the Sixers:
31 PTS
12/15 FG
90 TS%
Most points in a game in over a year."
The Warriors were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in five games).