Golden State Warriors Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For Future Hall Of Famer
Paul George is coming off another excellent year for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The former Fresno State star finished the regular season with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
This summer, he has the ability to become a free agent by opting out of the $48.8 million player option in his contract.
George could also opt in and then get traded.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst (via Get Up) recently shared that the Golden State Warriors could be a landing spot.
Windhorst: "Golden State is big fish hunting. Remember, last trade deadline, they put a call in about LeBron James. They are sniffing around big deals. If Paul George is willing to leave, they would like to be an option for him."
The Warriors would likely have to give up a lot to land a player of George's caliber.
That said, he would appear to be an excellent fit playing next to future Hall of Famers Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
The Warriors are in a unique spot as a franchise, so a big move would make sense in order to keep them in contention for a title.
They have won four NBA Championships since 2015, but are also coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
Either George or another star could help Curry capture his fifth title.