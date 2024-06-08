Golden State Warriors Could Reportedly Release Franchise Legend
Kevon Looney has spent his entire nine-year career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
This past season, he averaged 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 59.7% from the field in 74 games.
However, he only averaged 16.1 minutes of playing time per game, which was his lowest since the 2020 season.
This summer, the Warriors will have to make a decision on Looney's contract.
He has $8 million left on his deal for the 2024-25 season, but only $3 million is guaranteed, so the Warriors can save a significant amount of money by waiving him.
Recently, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic spoke about the situation on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast.
Kawakami: "I think the likeliest situation is that he's cut, and he makes $3 million from them, and he's off looking for another spot."
Looney was the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has been with the team for five trips to the NBA Finals and three NBA Championships.
Looney has career averages of 5.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in 523 regular season games.
He has appeared in 77 NBA playoff games (27 starts).
Considering Looney has so much experience (and is only 28), he would likely draw a lot of interest as a free agent for the right price.
As for the Warriors, they are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs (they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament).