Golden State Warriors Could Reportedly Release Franchise Legend

According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors could move on from a key player.

October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriorplayers receive their championship ring before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Kevon Looney has spent his entire nine-year career playing for the Golden State Warriors.

This past season, he averaged 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 59.7% from the field in 74 games.

However, he only averaged 16.1 minutes of playing time per game, which was his lowest since the 2020 season.

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) in the second quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
This summer, the Warriors will have to make a decision on Looney's contract.

He has $8 million left on his deal for the 2024-25 season, but only $3 million is guaranteed, so the Warriors can save a significant amount of money by waiving him.

Recently, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic spoke about the situation on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast.

Kawakami: "I think the likeliest situation is that he's cut, and he makes $3 million from them, and he's off looking for another spot."

Looney was the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

He has been with the team for five trips to the NBA Finals and three NBA Championships.

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Looney has career averages of 5.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in 523 regular season games.

He has appeared in 77 NBA playoff games (27 starts).

Considering Looney has so much experience (and is only 28), he would likely draw a lot of interest as a free agent for the right price.

As for the Warriors, they are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs (they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament).

