Golden State Warriors Could Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Bruno Caboclo most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he appeared in six games for the Houston Rockets.
That season, he averaged 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field.
On Monday, Sports Channel (in Israel) reported that the 28-year-old has been working out with the Golden State Warriors (h/t Eurohoops.net and HoopsHype).
Via Eurohoops: "Bruno Caboclo hopes to sign with the Golden State Warriors #NBA
Hapoel Tel Aviv remains another option #BKTEuroCup"
Caboclo was the 20th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played seven seasons in the league.
In addition to the Rockets, he has spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.
His career averages are 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.3% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 105 regular season games.
He has also appeared in two NBA playoff games with the Rockets (2020).
Last season, Caboclo appeared in 27 EuroLeague games with Partizan.
He averaged 9.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 63.7% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range.
As for the Warriors, they are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
That said, the Warriors still have Steph Curry and Draymond Green.