Draymond Green Comments On Jimmy Butler's Viral Instagram Post
On Monday evening, the Miami Heat are playing the Sacramento Kings (without Jimmy Butler).
Before the game, the team announced that they had suspended the six-time NBA All-Star.
Via The Miami Heat:
"The Miami HEAT are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games.... The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today."
Before Monday's game began, Butler made a post to Instagram that had over 70,000 likes in three hours.
One person who left a comment was Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
Green's comment had over 1,000 likes in two hours.
He wrote: "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"
Butler is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field in 25 games.
He also made a viral post to his Instagram story.
Via Chris Haynes: "Jimmy Butler posted this to his IG story. For those unfamiliar with this character from the ‘90s show Martin, Tommy was constantly sweated by friends for claiming to have a job. In fact, the correct verbiage was, “You ain’t got no job, man.”
As for Green, he is currently averaging 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 34 games.
The Heat will host the Warriors on March 25.