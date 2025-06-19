Golden State Warriors Facing Backlash From NBA Fans
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best dynasties in NBA history
After Steve Kerr took over at the helm in 2014-15, the franchise had six trips to the NBA Finals (and won four titles) by 2022.
This week, the Warriors announced that Kerr's son (Nicholas) will join the team's coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Steve Kerr's son is the newest member of the Warriors’ NBA coaching staff.
Nicholas Kerr is joining the NBA team’s coaching staff after spending the past two seasons as the head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@LeGOATBurner23: "Y’all gonna cry about nepotism like y’all did LeBron?"
@macbabybett: "But y’all hate Bron for doing what he did"
@GoIdenState: "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO"
@upbilssed: "The clearest nepotism in the history of sports"
@dodi_vibe: "I wonder if they are gonna get the same criticism that LeBron got because his son plays on the same team he does."
@joestieb: "I wish people would stop celebrating blatant nepotism."
@SlimSleepr: "Kerr never getting fired lol he does what he wants over there"
The Warriors finished the 2024-25 season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
However, the Warriors lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (in five games).
Via The Golden State Warriors: "List of coaches in NBA history with 100 Playoff wins:
Phil Jackson
Pat Riley
Gregg Popovich
Doc Rivers
Erik Spoelstra
Larry Brown
Steve Kerr"