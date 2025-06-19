Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Facing Backlash From NBA Fans

Steve Kerr's son will join the team's coaching staff.

May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr answers questions at a press conference before game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best dynasties in NBA history

After Steve Kerr took over at the helm in 2014-15, the franchise had six trips to the NBA Finals (and won four titles) by 2022.

This week, the Warriors announced that Kerr's son (Nicholas) will join the team's coaching staff for the 2025-26 season.

Via NBA on ESPN: "Steve Kerr's son is the newest member of the Warriors’ NBA coaching staff.

Nicholas Kerr is joining the NBA team’s coaching staff after spending the past two seasons as the head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media.

@LeGOATBurner23: "Y’all gonna cry about nepotism like y’all did LeBron?"

@macbabybett: "But y’all hate Bron for doing what he did"

@GoIdenState: "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO"

@upbilssed: "The clearest nepotism in the history of sports"

Jan 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and guard Stephen Curry (30) are recognized as the USA Basketball head coach and male athlete of the year before the start of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

@dodi_vibe: "I wonder if they are gonna get the same criticism that LeBron got because his son plays on the same team he does."

@joestieb: "I wish people would stop celebrating blatant nepotism."

@SlimSleepr: "Kerr never getting fired lol he does what he wants over there"

May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr walks along the court before the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Warriors finished the 2024-25 season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).

However, the Warriors lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (in five games).

Via The Golden State Warriors: "List of coaches in NBA history with 100 Playoff wins:

Phil Jackson
Pat Riley
Gregg Popovich
Doc Rivers
Erik Spoelstra
Larry Brown
Steve Kerr"

