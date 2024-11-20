Golden State Warriors Fans Are Concerned With Latest Injury Update
De'Anthony Melton was one of the biggest offseason acquisitions for the Golden State Warriors.
He had been averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in his first six games.
However, Melton has missed each of the previous two games with an injury.
Steve Kerr recently spoke to 95.7 The Game about the former USC guard.
Kerr: "He's been seeking other opinions. We've really been evaluating everything just trying to get him the best advice he can get. We're obviously very concerned."
Melton has also been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Many fans on social media were concerned with the update.
@30problemz: "Anyone else nervous about this situation?"
@thisischris_86: "Welp time for a trade"
@BrianPA1841910: "This is terrible news"
@kaijie020: "holy that sounds bad"
@NBAgriftpolice: "Why aren’t they saying what kind of strain it is?"
@creedth0tz: "Smh. This dude is so perfect for this team. Please get this man healthy 🙏🏼"
@inondehfsusld: "Give this man some prayers, he's too talented to go out like this"
@J2Smooth21: "They just gon lie to us for the next month"
The Warriors are 10-3 in their first 13 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently lost to the Los Angeles Clippers (on the road) by a score of 102-99.
Following the Hawks, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.