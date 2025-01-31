Golden State Warriors Fans Speculate Over Andrew Wiggins' Instagram Post
On Wednesday night, Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) by a score of 116-109.
Wiggins finished the win with 27 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/17 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 38 minutes.
After the game, the 2022 NBA Champion made a post to Instagram that had over 20,000 likes in four hours.
In one of the photos, Wiggins was next to Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls).
Since the NBA is in the middle of trade season, many fans speculated about his post.
@babyfacedubs: "Wiggins posted LaVine in his new IG post 👀
Zach LaVine a Warrior 😳"
@goatedsteph30: "Interesting 🧐"
@Kekejeoej12344: "Hold on he tagged Lavine and not bron"
@Lama2086718: "Omg it’s happening 🤯"
LaVine and Vucevic have been two of the most mentioned players on the trading block.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network: "Warriors, I'm told, are having conversations with multiple teams on multiple scenarios, with LaVine and Vucevic, to some degree, two of them. Like a lot of teams, they're engaged on several scenarios, to varying degrees of interest."
Wiggins is currently averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 41 games.
The Warriors are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-23 record in 47 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winnign streak.