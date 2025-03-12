Golden State Warriors Fans Will Love What Jimmy Butler Said
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers (at home) by a score of 130-120.
Jimmy Butler finished the win with 15 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and three steals while shooting 4/10 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Butler made a statement that Warriors fans will love.
Butler (h/t Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle): "You can't get a triple-double without your teammates. That's for damn sure... Triple-double or not, I take these wins as they come."
Butler has been an incredible addition to Golden State.
He is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in his first 13 games for Golden State.
Via StatMamba: "Jimmy Butler is the 4th fastest player in Warriors franchise history to record:
200+ PTS
50+ REB
50+ AST"
With the win, the Warriors improved to 37-28 in 65 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak).
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Warriors win their fifth straight game, 130-120 over Portland. They improve to 12-1 with Jimmy Butler in lineup. Butler collected a triple-double with 15-10-10. Steph Curry is now two 3’s short of 4,000 for his career. Gary Payton II had 26 to lead four Warriors with 20 or more."