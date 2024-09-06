Golden State Warriors Free Agent Target Reportedly On Verge Of Leaving NBA
Davis Bertans is coming off a season where he spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.
He finished the year with averages of 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 43 games.
The 31-year-old is one of the best free agents still available.
According to Vasiliki Karamouza, he may be on the verge of joining a team overseas.
Via Karamouza: "Davis Bertans is ready to leave from the NBA and close to joining Dubai BC, according to sources."
Bertans had reportedly been planning to work out with the Golden State Warriors in hopes of landing a training camp invite.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area on September 2: "Regarding the picture Davis Bertans’ agent posted on Instagram earlier: Sources say Bertans has been invited to workout for the Warriors but no camp invite has been extended. Multiple veteran free agents have been in every week. One source called Bertans a “good name to watch”"
Bertans was the 42nd pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 7.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 475 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 45 NBA playoff games (two starts).
Via Eder Rebollo (translated to English): "From Greece they report that Davis Bertans leaves the NBA or Real Madrid option, to play in the new Dubai BC project!!
A huge surprise and it would be the first big signing of the project that will debut in the ABA League"