Golden State Warriors Guard Reportedly On NBA Trading Block
Dennis Schroder is in the middle of his first year playing for the Golden State Warriors.
The talented guard was traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) earlier this season.
However, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported that the Warriors are open to moving Schroder (who can be traded with other players starting on Wednesday).
Speaks (via NBA Today): "Dennis Schroder is now available for trade. He has $13 million, and now they can add him into a deal."
Schroder is averaging 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 24 games with Golden State.
Via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints: "Anyone who is saying that the Warriors can trade Dennis Schroder with other players right now is incorrect.
Schroder's trade restriction for being aggregated with other contracts is on Wednesday, Feb. 5 (tomorrow)."
Schroder has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets over 12 seasons in the NBA.
He has career averages of 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 814 games.
As for the Warriors, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-24 record in 49 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
On Wednesday, the Warriors will play their next game when they visit John Collins and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.