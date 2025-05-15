Golden State Warriors Have A Massive Decision To Make
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
With the 121-110 loss, the Warriors have now been eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Steph Curry was hurt for the final four games of the second-round series.
After falling out of the rotation, Jonathan Kuminga was given major minutes following Curry's injury.
He finished the Game 5 loss with 26 points, three rebounds and two steals while shooting 11/23 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 32 minutes.
Via StatMuse: "Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors in points this series.
He was 5th in total minutes."
The Warriors will now have a major decision to make on Kuminga this offseson.
He will be a restricted free agent.
Via Jake Weinbach: "Jonathan Kuminga, a restricted free agent this summer, will most likely not return to the Warriors next season.
Golden State may not have enough faith to offer him a long-term deal, and there will be other suitors willing to invest in the untapped potential of the 22-year-old."
Kuminga finished the regular season with averages of 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 47 games.
He was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Via @StaMamba: "The only Warriors with three straight 20-PT playoff games off the bench:
Steph Curry (2022)
Jordan Poole (2022)
Jonathan Kuminga (2025)"