Golden State Warriors Have A Massive Decision To Make

The Golden State Warriors have to make a decision on Jonathan Kuminga.

Ben Stinar

Feb 15, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr talk on the sideline during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and head coach Steve Kerr talk on the sideline during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

With the 121-110 loss, the Warriors have now been eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Steph Curry was hurt for the final four games of the second-round series.

After falling out of the rotation, Jonathan Kuminga was given major minutes following Curry's injury.

He finished the Game 5 loss with 26 points, three rebounds and two steals while shooting 11/23 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 32 minutes.

Via StatMuse: "Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors in points this series.

He was 5th in total minutes."

The Warriors will now have a major decision to make on Kuminga this offseson.

He will be a restricted free agent.

Via Jake Weinbach: "Jonathan Kuminga, a restricted free agent this summer, will most likely not return to the Warriors next season.

Golden State may not have enough faith to offer him a long-term deal, and there will be other suitors willing to invest in the untapped potential of the 22-year-old."

Kuminga finished the regular season with averages of 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 47 games.

He was the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Via @StaMamba: "The only Warriors with three straight 20-PT playoff games off the bench:

Steph Curry (2022)
Jordan Poole (2022)
Jonathan Kuminga (2025)"

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court before a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
