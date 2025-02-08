Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Bulls
On Saturday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
For the game, the Warriors have announed their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Jonathan Kuminga.
Moses Moody is probable, while Gui Santos is questionable.
The good news for the Warriors is that Jimmy Butler will be available to make his debut for the franchise.
He is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jimmy Butler available to make Warriors debut Saturday."
The Warriors are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-26 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).
Via Danny Emerman of Bay Area News Group: "Jimmy Butler ready to roll for his Warriors debut in the United Center vs Chicago"
The Warriors are coming off a 120-112 loss to LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Following Chicago, they will play their next game on Monday when they visit Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
On the road, the Warriors are 10-13 in 23 games.
As for the Bulls, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-30 record in 52 games.
They have gone 10-16 in the 26 games they have played on their home floor at the United Center.