Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Celtics
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will face off at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Kyle Anderson, Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski.
Steph Curry is listed as questionable.
Curry's status will have major implications on the game with Green already ruled out.
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.
Via NBA World: "Steph Curry in 2025:
26 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST
31 PTS | 8 AST | 7 3PM
26 PTS | 7 REB | 7 AST
17 PTS | 9 REB | 6 AST
31 PTS | 7 REB | 8 3PM
26 PTS | 7 REB | 89% TS
30 PTS | 10 AST | 8 3PM"
The Warriors (21-20) are coming off a 122-114 victory over the Washington Wizards (at the Chase Center).
They have gone 11-10 in the 21 games they have played at home.
Following the Celtics, the Warriors will visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
The Celtics enter play as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-13 record in 42 games.
They are 14-5 in the 19 games they have played on the road away from Boston.
Following Golden State, the Celtics will visit the LA Clippers on Wednesday night.