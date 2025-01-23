Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Chicago Bulls
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Chicago Bulls at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Kyle Anderson, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.
Gary Payton II and Moses Moody are probable.
Steph Curry, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Lindy Waters III are all questionable.
The Warriors are coming off a tough 123-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings (they blew an 18-point lead).
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic on Wednesday: "It's a 75-52 second half for the Kings. Warriors lose an 18-point lead and another game. Some nice moments from several fringe contributors called into action (Gui Santos, Quinten Post), but season continues trending downward. Record: 21-22. Back-to-back vs Bulls tomorrow."
They are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-22 record in 43 games.
At home, the Warriors have gone 11-11 in 22 games at the Chase Center.
Following the Bulls, they will have a big matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday (at home).
The Bulls come into play as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-25 record in 44 games.
They are coming off a 112-99 win over the LA Clippers.
Following Golden State, the Bulls will host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center on Saturday.
Thursday is the first time the Bulls and Warriors will face off during the 2024-25 season.