Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Clippers

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Friday's game.

Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will play the Clippers in Los Angeles.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

Steph Curry and Gary Payton II have been ruled out, while Draymond Green is listed as doubtful.

Playing without Curry (and likely Green) will make it tough for the Warriors to get a victory.

Earlier this season, they lost to the Clippers by a score of 102-99.

Curry had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Warriors have gone cold over the last month.

Right now, they are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-14 record in 29 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after most recently falling to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 115-113.

Following their showdown with the Clippers, the Warriors will return home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

On the road, they are 8-7 in 15 games, while they have gone 7-7 in the 14 they have played at home.

As for the Clippers, they have had a surprisingly good start to the season, considering they are playing without two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard.

They are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 17-13 record in 30 games.

Over the last ten games, the Clippers have gone 5-5.

Following Golden State, they will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.

