Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Clippers
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Clippers at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
They have ruled out Reece Beekman, Quinten Post and Pat Spencer.
Brandin Podziemski is listed as available.
The Warriors enter the evening with a perfect 2-0 record after beating the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.
Most recently, they beat the Jazz by a score of 127-86.
Buddy Hield led the team with 27 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 10/14 from the field and 7/9 from the three-point range in 20 minutes off the bench.
Via ClutchPoints: "The Golden State Warriors are the FIRST team in NBA history to win its first two games by at least 35 points
DOMINANCE."
Following the Clippers, the Warriors remain at home to host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening in San Francisco.
Last season, the Warriors missed the 2024 NBA playoffs (after losing in the play-in tournament).
As for the Clippers, they are 1-1 in their first two games of the new season.
They most recently beat Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (on the road) by a score of 109-104.
Norman Powell led the way with 37 points, three rebounds and one steal while shooting 14/21 from the field and 7/11 from the three-point range in 33 minutes.
Following Golden State, the Clippers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening.