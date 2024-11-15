Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Grizzlies
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton.
No one else is on their injury report for the contest.
Melton has been an excellent addition to the team's roster, but the team recently announced an injury update on the former USC star.
He had been averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in his first six games.
Via NBA TV: "Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton has suffered a sprained left ACL and will undergo additional testing."
The Warriors are off to an excellent start to the season with a 9-2 record in their first 11 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after most recently defeating the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-117.
Steph Curry led the team with 37 points.
Following Memphis, the Warriors will visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.
As for the Grizzlies, they are 7-5 in their first 12 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 128-123.
Following the Warriors, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Memphis.