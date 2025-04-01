Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Grizzlies
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Memphis to play the Grizzlies.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors wrapping shootaround at FedExForum, where they’re 4.5-point favorites tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jonathan Kuminga (pelvic contusion) questionable and Gary Payton (left thumb) out for Golden State, which can move to fifth in the West with a win:"
Payton II will miss his third straight game.
Meanwhile, Kuminga left the team's last game with an injury.
He is averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range.
Via Warriors PR (on Monday): "Jonathan Kuminga, who exited last night’s game against the Spurs with 6:59 remaining in the second quarter, was evaluated today in San Antonio and is undergoing further evaluation and monitoring. He is questionable for tomorrow night’s game at Memphis due to a pelvic contusion."
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-31 record in 74 games.
They have won two games in a row (and seven out of their last ten).
Via Marc Grandi of 95.7 The Game (on Monday): "The Grizzlies lose to the Celtics. It’s official: the Warriors will jump to the 5 seed in the West with a win vs. the Grizzlies tomorrow night."
As for the Grizzlies, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-31 record in 75 games.