Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Grizzlies
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski.
Andrew Wiggins is listed as probable.
Since Wiggins is probable, he should be available.
The 2022 NBA All-Star is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Stat of the day: Andrew Wiggins is the only Canadian-born player in NBA history to surpass 10,000 career points.
Of players born in Canada, he also ranks in the top five all-time in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks."
The Warriors started out the season as of the best teams in the NBA.
However, they have fallen off since their hot start.
Right now, the Warriors are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 17-16 record in 33 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
In their most recent game, the Warriors crushed the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 139-105.
Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga combined to score 50 points.
Following Memphis, the Warriors will remain in San Francisco to host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have had a great start to the 2024-25 season.
They are the second seed in the west with a 23-12 record in their first 35 games.