Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Hawks
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Georgia to play the Atlanta Hawks.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Optional shootaround for the Warriors this morning at State Farm Arena, where they’re 2.5-point favorites tonight against the Atlanta Hawks. Stephen Curry (pelvic contusion) out for Golden State. Gary Payton II (left knee inflammation) questionable:"
Curry got injured during the team's last game.
The Warriors announced an update on the two-time MVP.
Via The Golden State Warriors (on Friday): "Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Raptors with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter after falling to the floor, underwent an MRI last night.
The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a pelvic contusion, but no structural damage. He will not travel with the team to Atlanta this morning and will not play in tomorrow night’s game against the Hawks. He will be re-evaluated on Monday."
Meanwhile, Payton II missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
The 2022 NBA Champion has averages of 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 56 games.
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-29 record in 70 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have won nine out of their last ten games).