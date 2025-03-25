Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Heat
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in Miami to play the Heat.
For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
Gary Payton II is listed as available, while Steph Curry remains questionable.
Curry missed the team's 124-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks (on Saturday) in Georgia.
He is in the middle of another strong season with averages of 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk (on Monday): "Steph Curry will be listed as questionable for tomorrow. He has a workout planned today post practice and team will see tomorrow about if he can return against Miami."
The Warriors have gone 40-31 in their first 71 games, which currently has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Despite losing their last game to the Hawks, they have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Via The NBA: "Jimmy Butler III returns to Miami tonight as the No. 6 in West Warriors (16-3 with Jimmy in lineup) take on the No. 10 in East Heat at 7:30pm/et on TNT!"
As for the Heat, they have gone just 1-9 over their last ten games.
They are 30-41, which has them as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Earlier this season, the Heat beat the Warriors by a score of 114-98 (at the Chase Center in San Francisco).